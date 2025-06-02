Sadhvi allegedly raped at ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A Sadhvi was allegedly raped at an ashram situated in UP’s Ghaziabad prompting police to arrest two women Sadhvi’s, one of them operating the Aashram, for facilitating the rape, said police on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at Gurukul Shantidham Aashram situated in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad. Police identified the arrested women asDivya Yog Maya Saraswati (60), a resident of Assam, and her associate Radhika alias Shabnam, 35, a resident of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad.

The main accused, identified as Gokul, brother of the ashram operator Divya, allegedly drugged the victim’s beverage to rape her. While the two women were arrested, Gokul remains at large.

The victim, originally from Assam, had been residing at Gurukul Shantidham Ashram. She registered her complaint at Kaushambi police station on May 8. In her statement, she accused Gokul, the brother of ashram operator Divya Yog Maya Saraswati, of administering intoxicants and sexually assaulting her. The ashram operator and Shabnam alias Radhika were reportedly involved in the crime.

Upon regaining consciousness, the victim reported the matter to police alleging that the trio had recorded inappropriate video of her and were using it to blackmail her.

ACP Indirapuram Shweta Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint, leading to the arrest of Divya and Shabnam. “”We have registered a case under section 64(1) (rape) and 123 (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two women were arrested and the search for Gokul continues. Further action will proceed based on statements and investigation findings” said Yadav.