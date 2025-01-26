Sadhus call for higher Hindu birth rates, demand action on Waqf Board

Mahakumbh Nagar: At a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Margdarshak Mandal during the ongoing Mahakumbh, sadhus urged Hindus to increase the birth rate, advocating for families to have at least two to three children to counter what they see as a declining population trend within the community.

Swami Avdheshanand, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, who participated in the discussions, said the demographic changes in the country were a serious concern, posing threats to the community’s existence.

“The earlier mantra of ‘hum do, hamare do’ (we two, our two) is no longer enough. A minimum of two to three children per family is necessary,” he stated.

The religious leaders also deliberated on the control of temple trusts by state governments and the usage of their funds.

“The Rs 1.86 lakh crore collected by temple trusts is Hindu money and should be dedicated to Hindu causes rather than being diverted for other purposes,” Swami Avdheshanand said.

Issues such as live-in relationships and same-sex marriages were also discussed, with the sadhus expressing concern about their growing acceptance in a country rooted in spiritual traditions.

The VHP reiterated its commitment to reclaiming temples in Kashi and Mathura, stating that these have been part of its agenda since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“We thank the Supreme Court and the government for the Ayodhya temple. Now, we appeal to them to take swift action to ensure the return of our places of worship in Kashi and Mathura, as evidence of Hindu deities is being uncovered during excavations,” said Swami Avdheshanand.

The sadhus also demanded the abolition of the Waqf Board, alleging that it is involved in illegal land encroachments. Swami Avdheshanand cited Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, head of the All India Imam Organisation, who has reportedly criticized the board as illegitimate.