Sadhguru undergoes critical brain operation

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital here after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said on Wednesday.

“The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery,” a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown “steady progress” and his “vital parameters have improved”.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,” Modi said in a post on X.

Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi’s message, saying he was “overwhelmed” by the prime minister’s concern.

“Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad,” the spiritual guru said in a post responding to Modi. Several celebrities also posted messages on social media, wishing S