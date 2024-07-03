SAD seeks resolution of farmers’ issues, trade revival, spl package for Punjab in LS

New Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member of the Lok Sabha, took to the floor of the House on Tuesday to press for significant concerns, urging the central government to resolve the farmers’ issues and reinstate trade across the international border. The Bhatinda MP called for a dialogue with the farmers and their inclusion in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Committee, as per earlier promises. She also advocated for the reopening of the Wagah and Hussainiwal borders to facilitate trade with Pakistan and Central Asia.



Badal stressed the urgent need for Chandigarh to be handed over to Punjab, noting that it is the only state without authority over its capital. During her speech in the Lok Sabha, she also called for a dedicated industrial package for Punjab. The SAD, which was once the oldest ally of the BJP, exited the NDA alliance during Prime Minister Modi’s second term, citing what they perceived as anti-farmer and anti-minority policies.

Criticising the dilution of Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh, Badal pointed out the failure to maintain the 60:40 ratio in the appointment of officers from Punjab and Haryana in the Union Territory, the imposition of central rules in the UT, and the marginalisation of the Punjabi language in official settings.

The Bathinda MP reaffirmed the SAD’s stance on protecting Punjab’s rights to its river waters and expressed dismay over the government’s backtracking on its commitment, made during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, to release all Bandi Singhs. She also highlighted the discrimination faced by Sikh women.

Regarding the farmers’ protests, Badal recalled the assurances given to the farmers when they ended their agitation, including the formation of a committee to legally establish the MSP, which has yet to materialise. She also mentioned the use of tear gas by the Haryana Police against farmers attempting to remind the government of its promises.

Badal argued for a special industrial package for Punjab, highlighting the economic disadvantages faced by the state when neighbouring hill states received tax breaks, resulting in unemployment. She proposed the reopening of the Wagah and Hussainiwala borders for trade to boost the economy of the border regions.

The senior MP urged the central government to cease interference in Sikh affairs and criticised the previous takeover of Sikh shrines. She also called for a curtailment of police powers under new criminal laws to prevent an “Emergency-like” situation.

Badal also noted the obstruction of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh from taking the oath of office. Her comprehensive speech addressed a multitude of issues impacting Punjab and its residents, calling for swift and thorough action from the government to address these concerns.