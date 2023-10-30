SAD indulging in cheap tantrums: Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: The spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said terrified over facing the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is indulging in cheap tantrums of changing the goalpost for ‘Main Punjab Boldaan Haan’ debated slated to held on November 1, to mislead the people.



“CM will expose the ugly and dubious face of SAD leadership on each and every issue concerned to the state on November 1, so they should just ensure their presence in this debate”, said the spokesperson on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that from day one the Chief Minister had already clarified that the debate will include all the issues pertaining to the state since 1966 starting from water to Finance to drugs to everything. He said that instead of ensuring their presence in this debate, the SAD leadership is making lame excuses to run from this discussion. He said that the Chief Minister had repeatedly said that the debate will be centred around who and how Punjab has been looted till now, nepotism (bhai-bhatija, saala-jeeja), favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, sacrilege, river waters and others.

The spokesperson further said that the state government led by the Chief Minister is firmly committed to not share even a single drop of water of Punjab with anyone.