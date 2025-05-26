SAD councillor shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar/Chandigarh: A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor was shot dead by a group of assailants in Amritsar’s Chehertha area on Sunday, police said.

Harjinder Singh was the councillor of Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency.

ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa said three to four persons tried to intercept the councillor, who was on a bike, before firing three to four bullets at him.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. Police said they have identified three persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of the councillor.

They have been identified as Gopi, Amit and Karan Kira, all residents of Jandiala Guru, police said, adding that they will be arrested soon.

The accused were associated with the Krishna gang, which was responsible for the shooting, police said. The vehicle used in the crime has also been identified, they added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident and lambasted the AAP government for the “collapse” of law and order in Punjab.

“The death of Harjinder Singh, SAD councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, has completely exposed the law and order situation in Punjab,” Badal alleged. The SAD chief claimed that a few days ago, shots were fired at Singh’s house but despite filing a complaint, police did not take any action in the matter.