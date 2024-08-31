SAD challenges release of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking to prevent the release of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’, claiming it may “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”.

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted “erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord.”

It claimed the movie portrays the Sikh community in an “unjust and negative light”.

The notice sought to “immediately revoke the certification given to the movie and thereby block its release”.