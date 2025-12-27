‘Sacrifice of Tenth Guru’s family inspires nation’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the story of the sacrifices made by the family of the Tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, inspires every individual each time it is read, heard or understood, as he made the greatest sacrifice in the interest of the nation.

The CM was addressing the state-level Veer Bal Diwas programme organised in Sirsa on Friday. As many as six lakh students from 3,450 schools across the state participated in essay competitions conducted in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Sanskrit. The first position was secured by Priyanka from Jind (Hindi), Charanjit Kaur from Kaithal (Punjabi), Ridhvi from Ambala (Sanskrit) and Jasleen Kaur from Ambala (English). Saini honoured these students with cash awards of Rs 21,000 each. Second prize winners were awarded Rs 11,000 each, while third prize winners received Rs 5,100 each.