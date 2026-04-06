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Sabotage bid at Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station foiled

BY Team MP6 April 2026 1:20 AM IST

Lucknow: A major conspiracy to sabotage railway signal systems and infrastructure at Charbagh Railway Station was foiled by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, officials said on Sunday.

Four accused were arrested from the station premises. According to officials, the suspects were acting on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler and were in contact through social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications.

Security agencies recovered flammable substances and electronic equipment from their possession, raising concerns about a possible attempt to disrupt railway operations and endanger passenger safety.

Railways commended the ATS for its swift action in preventing a potential incident.

Team MP

Team MP


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