Sabotage bid at Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station foiled

Lucknow: A major conspiracy to sabotage railway signal systems and infrastructure at Charbagh Railway Station was foiled by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, officials said on Sunday.



Four accused were arrested from the station premises. According to officials, the suspects were acting on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler and were in contact through social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications.

Security agencies recovered flammable substances and electronic equipment from their possession, raising concerns about a possible attempt to disrupt railway operations and endanger passenger safety.

Railways commended the ATS for its swift action in preventing a potential incident.