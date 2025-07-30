S Krishnan elected as president of IAS Central Association

New Delhi: Senior civil servant S Krishnan, a 1989-batch officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been elected president of the IAS Central Association.

Sriram Taranikanti (1992 batch, Tripura cadre) and A. Anbarasu (1996 batch, Union Territories cadre) were elected as vice-presidents.

In his presidential address, Krishnan emphasised the need for the IAS community to actively demonstrate its value to the system through collaborative engagement, ethical leadership, and institutional contribution.

Kunal, a 2005-batch officer from the UT cadre, has been elected secretary, while Aditi Singh (2009 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre) will serve as treasurer. Chinmay Gotmare (2009 batch, Assam/Mizoram cadre) and Shelesh Nawal (2010 batch, Madhya Pradesh cadre) have been appointed joint secretaries.

Veteran officers Sanjay Bhoosreddy (1989 batch) and Sanjay Bandhopadhyay (1988 batch) have been inducted as retired members.

Additionally, nine officers from various batches were appointed as members.