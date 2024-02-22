Russian skier dead in J&K’s Gulmarg avalanche, 7 rescued

A Russian skier died while seven others, including a local guide, were rescued as an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The avalanche struck the Khilan Marg on Afarwat Peak near the Army Ridge at around 2 pm, trapping several skiers under its debris, the officials said.

According to police, the group of seven Russians and a local guide ventured into a non-ski zone in the Army Ridge area, which is avalanche prone.

“There was an avalanche warning but they still ventured into that zone and unfortunately one skier died,” Gulmarg police station SHO Haroon Kar said.

As the news of the avalanche broke, a joint effort was initiated by the Gulmarg Ski Patrol of the Tourism Department, police and the Army to rescue the trapped skiers. The deceased was identified as Hanten from Moscow in Russia and his body has been taken to the Tangmarg sub-district hospital for post-mortem, the police officer said.

The rescued persons were treated at a local hospital and one foreigner was being shifted to Srinagar for special treatment.

A government spokesperson said the ongoing 4th Khelo India Winter Games remain unaffected by the incident.

The avalanche happened “away from the field of play” and has not resulted in any change in schedule of the KIWG that began on Wednesday and will conclude on February 25.

“The avalanche that hit Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1,” said a Khelo India official. After a heavy snowstorm and landslide in Jammu, army troops rescued over 80 students and faculty staff who found themselves stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall and roadblocks caused by landslides on Wednesday left many commuters stranded along the treacherous Jammu-Srinagar highway, among them were 74 students of a law college and seven of its staff members, the officials said.

Army troops acted swiftly and rescued the panicked staff and students of the Rajasthan Law College from NH44, which was blocked.