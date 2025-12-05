Russia reaffirms support for India’s push for self-reliance in defence sector

New Delhi: The Russian defence industry is ready to give support to India’s push for self-reliance in defence production, with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov reiterating Moscow’s commitment during the 22nd session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), held at the Manekshaw Centre, here, in the national capital on Thursday.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart. It reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation and identified pathways for future collaboration. Before the talks, both leaders paid homage at the National War Memorial. They laid wreaths in memory of India’s fallen soldiers. Belousov also inspected a ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour.

During the deliberations, Singh underlined India’s determination to strengthen its indigenous defence manufacturing base not only for domestic requirements but also with a focus on exports. He sought deeper collaboration with Russia across more niche and advanced technologies. Belousov, in turn, assured that the Russian defence industry was ready to contribute effectively to India’s self-reliance efforts through technology cooperation, joint projects and sustained industrial engagement.

Both sides reiterated that the India-Russia relationship rests on a strong foundation of mutual trust, shared principles, and long-standing strategic cooperation. The Russian Defence minister highlighted that the two countries are united by decades of friendship and defence partnership. He also invited Singh to visit Russia next year to co-chair the 23rd session of the IRIGC-M&MTC.

The meeting acquires added importance as it comes ahead of the forthcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the end of the discussions, the two ministers inked the protocol of the 22nd IRIGC-M&MTC, noting the areas of ongoing and prospective defence cooperation.

Defence ties remain a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. The delays in the supply of the remaining S-400 Triumf air defence systems contracted for $5.43 billion in 2018 for five units, is a main concern. While initial deliveries have been completed, Moscow has assured New Delhi that the remaining systems will be supplied by September 2026. Timelines, however, remain vulnerable to disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and associated logistical pressures. India is also mulling options to further bolster its layered air defence architecture, including the possibility of procuring additional long-range systems. Russian authorities have hinted that India is considering future systems, including the next-generation S-500.

Institutional mechanisms that aim to tighten military cooperation have also been reinforced.