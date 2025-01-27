‘Russia-India relations based on special and privileged strategic partnership’

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russian-Indian relations are based on “special and privileged strategic partnership” and hoped that the two countries will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas.

President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.

“Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs,” he said.

Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order, Putin added.

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India.

“Since then, your country has achieved universally recognised successes in socioeconomic, scientific, technical and other fields and has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena,” he added.

President Putin is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations.

The dates for his visit will be finalised in early 2025.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

In July last, Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit. In October, he visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.