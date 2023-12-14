Rural uptake of sanitary pads sold at subsidised rates rises to 45%: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that during the last three years, over 35 crore sanitary pads have been sold at subsidised rates through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) centres across the nation, with the rural uptake rising from 11–12 per cent to 45 per cent.



Nationally, the uptake of Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins has gone up to 55 per cent, Mandaviya said, adding “the use of sanitary pads has recorded a substantial increase among rural women under the PMBJP which in the past was restricted to urban population”.

Briefing the media on achievements of the government on the front of development of women and children in the last nine years, he asserted there has been a radical change in the role and status of women in the country under the Modi government.

Mandaviya said the Prime Minister has worked on seven pillars of women security, women empowerment, prosperity of women, equal participation for women, respect to women, providing facilities to women and women health to ensure that the women of New India are truly empowered.

Listing the initiatives taken for the welfare of women, he said it was the Modi government which launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign aimed to improve education among girls as well as the efficiency of welfare service intended for them.

For the security of women, the ‘one nation one helpline’ was launched and a one-stop centre initiative was also started. While 733 one stop centres have been approved, 703 are operational in the country presently.

These provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces, through a range of services including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psychological support and temporary shelter in an integrated manner under one roof.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government implemented various skill development schemes especially for women.

“We launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides financial assistance to pregnant and lactating mothers, thereby improving the health and nutrition of the mother and child as well as compensation for wage loss,” he said.

Keeping in view the health of the women in terms of hygiene, Mandaviya said under the PMBJP, the government has launched Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins for women to ensure easy availability of the menstrual health services at affordable prices.

These napkins are being sold at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 1 per pad from more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, he said.

Besides, six crore hospital admissions have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) till November 30, of which 3.5 crore are women beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 70 per cent of the houses were in the names of women. The government did the work of creating ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in the country.

Under the Sukanya Samriddh Yojana, we ensured the future of more than three crore daughters of the country, Mandaviya said.

“Today, all the women in the country have a bank account. Before 2014, when only less than 50 per cent of women had bank accounts, we have taken a significant step towards closing this gap,” he stated.

Through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 33 per cent reservation was given to women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies.

“We have improved the health of more than 10 crore women by providing them with free LPG gas cylinders. We have freed women from water problems by providing tap water to 10 crore houses in the country.

As of 2019, only 17 per cent of households had tap water access, but today it reaches more than 50 per cent of customers’ homes,” he stated.