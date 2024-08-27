Running J&K from Delhi does not make any sense, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said running Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi does not make any sense, and reiterated the demand for the restoration of its statehood.

His remarks came during an interaction with Kashmiri women during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, a video of which was released by the party on Monday.

“My problem with the PM (Narendra Modi) is that he does not listen to anyone. I have a problem with someone who from the beginning believes that they are right. Even if he sees something that is showing him that he is wrong, he will not accept it. So then that type of person will always create some problem or the other,” Gandhi tells the Kashmiri women students.

“It comes from insecurity, it does not come from strength. It comes from weakness,” he adds.

In the video, Gandhi also talks about the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and tells the students that it is the first time in Indian history that statehood has been taken away from a state.

“We are clear, the way it was done, we did not like. But, now for us the principle is to get the statehood back and that includes representation to people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. This status of running Kashmir, running Jammu from Delhi does not make any sense,” Gandhi says.

In a message accompanying the video he posted on his YouTube channel, Gandhi said that during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he had the opportunity to meet several Kashmiri students in Srinagar.

“In the conversation, we also discussed the upcoming J&K elections and their impact on real representation. I explained our position -- to ensure that statehood is restored in Jammu & Kashmir and the rights and representation of the people there are maintained,” the former

Congress chief said.