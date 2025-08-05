Ruling NDA felicitates PM on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: In his first address to NDA MPs in over a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised its collective identity as a natural and organic alliance, asserting that its journey since its foundation in 1998 is dotted with successes and has many more achievements in store.

He said members of the BJP and its allies should together, as part of the ruling combine, participate vigorously in various programmes irrespective of their own strength in various regions.

At an NDA Parliamentary party meeting, which was last held on July 2, 2024, Modi was on Tuesday felicitated for his “exceptional leadership” in marshalling India’s response following the Pahalgam terror attack, and a resolution showered praise on the armed forces as well for their “unmatched courage” and “unwavering commitment” during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

In his address, Modi noted that Home minister Amit Shah has become the longest-serving incumbent in his ministry, overtaking BJP veteran L K Advani, a co-founder of the grouping in 1998.

“It is just the beginning,” he said, adding that there is a long way to go, triggering some buzz among MPs about the implication of the statement.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later told reporters that the prime minister spoke in the context of the NDA’s long and successful journey and that it will notch up many more achievements.

Shah has been at the helm since the Modi 2.0 government took over in 2019, and his stint is of six years and 65 days so far. His tenure has been marked by some of the highlights of the government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the successful anti-naxal operation.

The PM said the Opposition must be regretting its decision to seek a debate on the terror strike and India’s military response, according to sources.

Modi recalled that he had begun his reply in the Lok Sabha with the assertion that he would present the “stand of Bharat” and praised the points made by the speakers from the National Democratic Alliance.