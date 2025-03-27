Ruckus over SP MP’s remarks on Rana Sanga; Karni Sena attacks his residence

Agra: A major uproar erupted on Wednesday as members of the Karni Sena attacked the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman to protest a controversial statement regarding Rana Sanga. The incident resulted in injuries to several police personnel, prompting authorities to deploy additional forces to control the situation.

Ramji Lal Suman issued a letter clarifying his statement. He expressed regret over hurting sentiments and stated that he had no intention to offend any community. “I am saddened that my statement has hurt the sentiments of some people. This was never my intention. I deeply respect all castes, communities, and sects,” he wrote.

Suman emphasized the historical contributions of the Rajput community, stating, “The Rajput society has a glorious past, and their contribution to the social fabric is commendable. However, my statement in the Rajya Sabha was meant to highlight the need to move forward instead of reviving historical conflicts. Unfortunately, the essence of my words has been misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary controversy.”

He further asserted his commitment to socialist values, adding, “Throughout my political career, I have upheld the principles of socialism and never indulged in caste or religion-based politics. There is no one in Firozabad, Agra, or Western Uttar Pradesh who can claim otherwise.”

Despite the MP’s clarification, tensions escalated as Karni Sena workers gathered outside his residence in Agra’s Hariparvat area. The protest soon turned violent as demonstrators attempted to storm the premises, clashing with police personnel deployed at the site.

Eyewitnesses reported that protestors forcefully entered through the main gate while chanting slogans. When police tried to stop them, the situation spiraled out of control. Protesters allegedly attacked the police team with sticks, overturned chairs, and vandalized the property. During the melee, stones were pelted, injuring several policemen, including an inspector. In response to the sudden escalation, additional police forces from Hariparvat police station were rushed to the scene.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. Several individuals were taken into custody following the violence.

Reports suggest that Karni Sena had been planning the protest since the morning. Their members first gathered in Etmadpur, where they were initially stopped by police. However, in the afternoon, a large number of protestors managed to reach Suman’s residence.