Ruckus in Haryana Assembly over RS poll

Chandigarh: Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Assembly, accusing it of indulging in “headline politics” and levelling baseless allegations instead of engaging in constructive debate.



The Haryana Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as Congress members attempted to raise the issue of the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, alleging a “murder of democracy”. The ruckus led to repeated disruptions, a brief adjournment, the naming of eight Congress MLAs by the Speaker, and eventually a walkout by the Opposition.

Replying to the discussion on the state Budget during the ongoing session, Saini said the Opposition was unable to appreciate the pace of development in Haryana and was viewing the Budget through a “distorted lens”. He strongly objected to remarks by senior Congress leader Raghuvir Kadian, who had termed the Rajya Sabha election process questionable and alleged vote theft.

Calling such claims “misleading and irresponsible”, Saini asserted that the Congress was resorting to unfounded criticism. “Aarop lagao aur bhaag jao has become their habit,” he said, taking a swipe at the Opposition for staging a walkout instead of participating in discussions.

In the elections held on Monday, Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP and Karamveer Baudh were elected to the Rajya Sabha, while Independent candidate Satish Nandal lost narrowly.

Rejecting allegations of a looming debt crisis, Saini said Haryana’s financial position was stronger than that of neighbouring Punjab and accused the Congress of spreading a false narrative. He also highlighted a Rs 100 crore provision for the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal in the Budget, dismissing claims of neglect.