Rubiya Sayeed abduction case: CBI nabs ‘absconder’

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, an ‘absconder’ in the infamous 1989 kidnapping of Rubiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, which had remained unsolved for more than three decades.

Shangloo, carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward, was finally caught after remaining on the run for several years.

Shangloo is accused of conspiring with separatist leader Yasin Malik and other militants to abduct Rubiya Sayeed from a bus in Srinagar. Rubiya was released after six days in exchange for the release of several militants. Shangloo was charged under multiple sections of the RPC and TADA, and was at large for many years.

His arrest by the CBI comes after years of investigation and renewed efforts to close the long-standing case. He will be now produced before the TADA Court in Jammu.