RTI applications’ rejection rate came down to 3.26% in 2024-25, says Govt

New Delhi: The rejection rate of Right to Information (RTI) applications has come down to 3.26 per cent in 2024-25 from 7.21 per cent in 2013-14, the Centre has said.



The data on RTI applications received, replied and rejected along with the reasons of rejection, in respect of public authorities in the central government, is available in the annual report of the Central Information Commission (CIC), for the respective years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

It can be accessed at https: // cic.gov.in/circular-reports-conventions, he said.

“The rejection rate of RTI applications, in percentage, has come down to 3.26 per cent in the year 2024-25 from 7.21 per cent in the year 2013-14,” he said.

Assessment and review to evaluate the effectiveness of the RTI Act framework is an ongoing process, Singh said.

Guidelines have been issued by the government on conducting third-party transparency audit of proactive/suo-moto disclosures undertaken by the concerned public authorities, he said.

The CIC monitors the progress of the transparency audit and pursues with all public authorities to undertake the audit, the minister said.

If an applicant does not receive the reply in response to an RTI application within the prescribed time or is aggrieved by a decision of the public information officer (PIO), the applicant may prefer an appeal before the first appellate authority and a second appeal lies before the CIC, he said.