RTE fee reimbursement: MP CM releases Rs 489 cr

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday digitally transferred Rs 489 crore to 20,652 private schools as reimbursement of fees for 8.45 lakh children admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The transfer took place during a state-level event in Harda district.

Yadav announced that from the next academic session, the government will also provide textbooks and school bags to RTE students enrolled in private institutions. He said the state is currently covering the school fees of every fourth child across all social segments to ensure equal access to education.

Highlighting ongoing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said government school students are provided free uniforms, textbooks and bicycles. Toppers receive scooties, while those scoring 75% and above get laptops. He described these measures as part of a “fundamental transformation” in Madhya Pradesh’s education system, aimed at securing children’s futures and shaping responsible citizens. He also cited institutions like Sandipani School as examples of state-backed educational initiatives.

Referring to the state’s development, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is among the fastest-growing states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State Durga Das Uike, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and School Education Secretary Sanjay Goyal were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for five development projects worth Rs 18.51 crore and inaugurated works worth Rs 5.73 crore, including schools, hostels, health centres and power substations. He also planted a sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.