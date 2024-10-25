RSS’ winning formula for BJP: Grassroots outreach in tandem with nationalism

Lucknow: As the BJP prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is taking a central role in shaping the party’s strategy.

The RSS’s blueprint emphasises the expansion of its grassroots outreach in villages and aims to promote a sense of nationalism over caste identities, a crucial move to strengthen the party’s voter base and avoid the caste-based fragmentation that has historically affected electoral outcomes in the state.

The shift in approach follows the BJP’s loss of 63 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a setback that insiders suggest stemmed from not fully integrating the RSS’s influence during the campaign.

Recognising it, the BJP is now aligning closely with the RSS’s vision and agenda to secure a favourable outcome in the upcoming Assembly polls. The strategic alignment was evident during a recent meeting in Mathura, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a two-hour, behind-closed-doors session with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the path forward.

Central to the RSS’s strategy is the focus on countering the division of the Hindu vote bank along caste lines. The organisation aims to cultivate a nationalistic spirit among the people of Uttar Pradesh, believing that a unified sense of national identity can help diminish caste-based divisions.

To achieve that, RSS volunteers from various branches will engage in door-to-door campaigns, encouraging citizens to prioritise national interests and unity over regional or caste differences. This approach aims not only to build social cohesion but also to fortify the BJP’s electoral base.

The RSS has also designed a plan to broaden its influence throughout the state by establishing a presence in nearly 97,000 villages. This outreach will involve setting up branches that promote physical fitness, discipline and self-defense training for the youth, while also spreading the organisation’s values of Indian culture and social harmony. By expanding into these areas, the RSS hopes to build a solid foundation of support for the BJP, making the party more resilient in the face of electoral challenges.

Alongside the village outreach, the RSS has a targeted campaign to connect with the state’s youth. A membership drive is in the works to introduce young people to the Sangh’s ideology, encouraging them to focus on positive social roles rather than distractions like internet gaming and crime.

The initiative aims to instill values of respect for elders and a sense of responsibility towards society, with a goal of guiding the younger generation towards constructive contributions to the state’s future. The timeline for these efforts is set for 2025, providing a two-year window to shape a motivated and ideologically aligned youth base before the elections.

In an inclusive approach, the RSS is also extending its outreach to the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh. The Rashtriya Muslim Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, is tasked with engaging Muslim citizens, promoting discussions on educational opportunities for children and addressing the role of madrassas in preparing students for higher education.