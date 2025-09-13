RSS to mark centenary with Vijayadashami launch in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing to open its centenary chapter with a significant shift from tradition.

For the first time, the organisation will mark its Vijayadashami celebrations not at its Nagpur headquarters but in Ayodhya, the city that has come to symbolise the core of its cultural and political journey.

In recent days, senior Sangh functionaries and leaders of allied organisations met behind closed doors at Karsevakpuram to finalise the plan. On Vijayadashami, swayamsevaks from across UP and beyond will march in a grand path-sanchalan along the historic Rampath. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for a year-long commemoration of the Sangh’s 100 years.

For decades, Nagpur has hosted annual foundation day in a modest format, with a gathering of volunteers and a ceremonial presence of top brass.