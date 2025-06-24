RSS to hold crucial meeting in Delhi before centenary celebrations

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its three-day annual Prant Pracharak Baithak (RSS Annual Conference of Provincial Organisers) in Delhi between July 4-6, an important milestone in the countdown to its centenary celebrations, moreover, as per the ancient Vikram Samvat calendar on Ashadh Shukla Navami, Dashami and Ekadashi of 2082.

The important conference will take place in the Delhi headquarters of the organisation, Keshav Kunj.

According to the Sangh’s organisational hierarchy, the meeting will see the attendance of Prant Pracharaks (Provincial Organiser) and Sah Prant Pracharaks from each of India’s 46 provinces, and Kshetra Pracharaks (Zonal Organisers) and Sah Kshetra Pracharaks from the 11 regional clusters that constitute the organisation’s countrywide network.

Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (All-India Organising Secretaries) of several RSS-inspired organisations will also be at the meeting.

This year’s coordination meeting takes on added importance given the RSS embarking on its centenary year from Vijayadashami.

This year, it coincides with October 2. The centenary events, to be organised nationwide over the next year until Vijayadashami 2026, are poised to demonstrate Sangh’s vision and blueprint for the future, as per the organisation’s spokesmen.

Major topics to be discussed at the meeting will involve a systematic discussion of the training camps conducted during April, May and June after the March 2025 session of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS). These camps constitute the grassroots base for the majority of the Sangh’s cadre development processes. The centenary celebrations’ implementation plan, review of organisational activity, and tour plan of the RSS Sarsanghchalak for 2025-26 will also be decided during the baithak.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who is due to return to Delhi by June 28, will chair the meeting, with Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale by his side. Senior Sah Sarkaryavahs such as Krishnagopal, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt, Atul Limaye and Alok Kumar are also likely to be present, as well as all national-level functional heads (Karya Vibhag Pramukhs) and executive members.

The forthcoming three-day long session not only marks the tone for the RSS centenary year but also provides an insight into the changing strategies of the RSS, which remains a powerful force in India’s socio-political scene.