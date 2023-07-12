RSS to hold annual meet in Ooty to discuss organisational matters

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, is set to convene its annual three-day meeting of full-time workers from July 13 to July 15. The conference will take place in Ooty and will be chaired by Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the RSS.

The gathering, known as the “Baithak,” serves as a platform for Sangh workers in charge of states and regions to discuss various organisational issues. According to Sunil Ambekar, the RSS media in charge, the Baithak focuses on deliberating key matters related to the functioning and expansion of the organisation.

In addition to Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, the meeting will be attended by other high-ranking officials of the RSS, including Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sahasarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, and Ramdutt.

The event will witness the presence of Prant Pracharaks from across the country, Sah Prant Pracharaks, Kshetra Pracharaks, and Sah Kshetra Pracharaks.

Furthermore, the Akhil Bharatiya Pramukh and Sah Pramukh of all seven ‘Karya Vibhags’ will also participate in the meeting. Additionally, the meeting will include representatives from various RSS-inspired organisations, such as the Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantri.

Among the key discussion topics will be the evaluation of the Sangh Shiksha Vargas (RSS training camps) held this year and the progress made thus far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan, aimed at expanding the organization’s reach.

The participants will also focus on analyzing Shakha-level activities about social transformation.

The Baithak will serve as a platform to deliberate upon organisational programs and activities planned for the upcoming four to five months. Furthermore, contemporary issues of national importance will also be addressed during the meeting.

The RSS, founded in 1925, has been instrumental in promoting its ideology of Hindutva, which emphasizes the cultural and religious unity of Hindus.

With its vast network of shakhas (branches) spread throughout the country, the RSS has played a significant role in shaping India’s political landscape.

The annual Baithak holds immense significance for the RSS, as it provides an opportunity for its leaders and workers to discuss and strategize on various organisational matters, reinforcing Sangh’s commitment to its core principles.