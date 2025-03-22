RSS supports use of mother tongue as mode of education

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prefers the mother tongue to be a mode of education and day-to-day communication, Sangh’s joint general secretary C R Mukunda said on Friday amid a raging row on the Hindi language and described the debate over delimitation “politically motivated”.

The RSS leader also launched a veiled attack against DMK, which has been opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy, saying forces challenging national unity were a “matter of worry”.

Addressing a press conference on the RSS’ top decision-making body —Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) three-day meeting that began here on Friday, Mukunda said “intense discussions on some of the contemporary and burning issues”, including Manipur situation and attempts to create the ‘North-South divide’ in the country, will be held.

The meeting was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. When asked about the three-language row, Mukanda said the Sangh would not pass any resolution and maintained that the organisation prefers the mother tongue to be a mode of education and day-to-day communication.

On the delimitation debate, he said it was “politically motivated”, and the RSS has no say on the number of seats but asserted that forces challenging national unity were a matter of worry. “As an organisation, we are concerned about the forces which are challenging national unity, especially raising the North-South divide, whether it is about delimitation or languages,” Mukunda said.

The RSS volunteers and functionalities of different organisations related to the ‘Vichar Parivar’ are trying their best to bring harmony, especially in southern states.

He said the meeting will be attended by heads of 32 affiliated organisations of the RSS.

“Manipur has been going through a rough patch for the past 20 months, but there is some hope today. As we go through the decisions of the central government, some of which are political and some of which are administrative, it has raised hopes for the people of Manipur,” Mukunda said.

He said the RSS has been analysing the situation and it believes that “it will take a long time for a natural atmosphere to be created”.

To a query, Mukunda said efforts are on to bring together the two tribal groups of Meitis and Kukis, which are fighting. He also noted that there is a need to solve many things politically and some decisions have to be taken by the Centre.

“They (Government of India) are doing their work and we are trying to bring communities together. We are trying to achieve some harmony. We held many relief camps,” he explained.

President’s rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13 and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

