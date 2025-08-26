Sorry, says Shivakumar on RSS anthem row, rules out party pressure

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party over the RSS anthem row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise over the incident, but claimed he meant to target the BJP by singing the prayer song in the Assembly.

While claiming he has not committed any mistake, Shivakumar also alleged that some in his Congress party were trying to 'misuse' the incident and create confusion, but reaffirmed his allegiance to the national party and the Gandhi family, saying the relationship was like God and devotee.

The Karnataka Congress chief also said he was sorry if anyone was hurt over the rendition of the RSS prayer song and asserted that he was a Congressman and would die as one.

Expelled cabinet member and fellow party MLA, K N Rajanna, asked why there was no action against Shivakumar.

Shivakumar also sought to clarify that he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly, and that he did not praise the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said he wanted to "pull the leg" of BJP leader R Ashoka.

Shivakumar had taken everyone by surprise by reciting a couple of lines from the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House recently.

"Last week during the discussion on the stampede incident (outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that left 11 dead) in the Assembly, to pull the leg of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, I recited two or three lines of the RSS prayer. My intention was not to praise them. I just tried to pull their (BJP) leg. Some of my friends (in Congress) are taking a political leaf out of it, trying to misuse it and trying to create confusion," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said his "passing reference" in the Assembly was cut and linked to something else, and was made into national news.

"If anyone has been hurt, some of my party colleagues were commenting on that, I have got followers and friends across party lines from different political parties, in the INDIA block, I don't want to hurt anyone, I don't want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry. I would like to apologise to all of them," he said.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS' prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Stating that he is not bigger than anyone, and his life is to give strength to everyone in the society, the Deputy CM said, as a loyal Congressman he doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings.

"If you feel that I have made a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise," he added.

Reiterating his loyalty to the Gandhi family and the Congress party, Shivakumar said, "my loyalty to Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone."

I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Stating that he has not been pressured by the party to seek apology, Shivakumar said that none from his party high command or any leader have questioned him on this, as they have trust in him.

"....I would like to send a message across the country, who have been supporting, including my media friends, that I stand committed as a loyal Congressman, I will die as a Congressman, my loyalty and the relationship with the Gandhi family is like the one between God and devotee. Gandhi family is my God and I'm the devotee," he added.

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to "impress someone" by singing the RSS' prayer inside the Assembly.

Despite knowing his history, commitment, loyalty and ideology, if someone wants to doubt him, "there are no bigger fools than them", Shivakumar said.

"From my journey since student life till today, no one among my generation of leaders can come close to me on these matters," he claimed.

Without taking any names, he said, "....some of our senior party leaders have given me some advice and are speaking in the media. Let them come and discuss with me."

Further, he recalled that when the Vilas Rao Deshmukh-led Congress government in Maharashtra was in danger, on the directions of the party leaders, he got more than hundred Congress MLAs to Karnataka to save the government.

"Even then there was a conspiracy against me, and a false news was spread that I had served deer meat and there were raids. Then during Ahmed Patel's election to Rajya Sabha, Gujrat Legislators were here. 400 cases were booked against 77 of my family members by ED, CBI, Income Tax. I was also arrested, sent to jail, I'm out of jail now."

Many had said his politics was over following his jail days. "On coming out of Tihar jail Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have given me this position as Deputy CM and party president, and I'm working tirelessly for both the organisation and the people."

Responding to a question on criticism against his "Soft Hindutva", Shivakumar said, "I'm not ready to leave my religion, I'm a born Hindu. How can I? But I believe in every religion, Christianity, Muslims, Jains.... I'm a secular man, I believe in humanity."