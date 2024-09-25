RSS’ new twin tower office in Delhi gets nod for completion

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its centenary celebrations in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to have a brand-new, modern, and swanky building in the heart of the national capital.



The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has given its approval for the completion of the RSS's new office in Central Delhi's Jhandewalan area, paving the way for its inauguration.

In its August 1 meeting, the Commission had initially rejected the application for its no-objection certificate (NOC), citing a lack of documentation.

According to official documents, the DUAC decided to issue the certificate for the new RSS office at a meeting on August 29. The NOC has been granted for two 12-storey towers of the RSS office in Keshav Kunj.

The DUAC approved the building plans proposal on July 15, 2015, and later approved the revised layout and building plans at its meeting on July 11, 2018.

The building will have a dedicated floor for the top RSS functionaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. They will be staying on the ninth floor.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to move into the newly constructed building this week, where he is also likely to oversee the final touches to the headquarters.

It is learned that the inauguration of the building is likely to take place after Diwali.

Although a few office bearers have already moved in, the building’s completion may take a few more weeks. The new RSS building, which has been under construction for the past several years, is an imposing structure in Central Delhi and a prestige project for the RSS, which has its headquarters in Nagpur. The premises, with 46,999 square metres of built-up area, include facilities such as meeting rooms, conference halls, and libraries. The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation next year.