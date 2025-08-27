RSS’ method is to make personal attacks: Rahul

Araria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that making personal attacks is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s method of targeting anyone and it did so with Mahatma Gandhi as well.

Gandhi made the remarks at an interaction with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, a video of which he posted on his X handle.

In the video, Gandhi is seen having tea at a dhaba here on Sunday with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Mukesh Sahani, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

“The RSS method of attacking is (making) personal attacks. They used to do it with Gandhi ji all the time. People don’t know, don’t remember the amount of abuse and defamation heaped on him (Gandhi) by the RSS. How much they lied about him, this is their style,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Tushar Gandhi said that earlier debates used to be very strong and heated, but there was never personal abuse.