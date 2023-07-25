RSS ideologue Madan Das Devi passes away

Bengaluru: Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi who had served as the joint secretary of the outfit, passed away here on Monday morning.

Hailing from Maharashtra, the 81-year old Hindutva ideologue died at the Rashtrotthan Hospital after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary said

He said Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at the RSS local headquarters before being flown to Pune for last rites on Tuesday.

According to him, the RSS ideologue was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders. A full-time pracharak, Devi was staying in Bengaluru for treatment.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Madam Das Devi Ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I was not only closely associated with him but also had the opportunity to learn many things from him. May God give strength to all the workers and his family members in this moment of grief. Om Shanti.”