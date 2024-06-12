RSS has become irrelevant, what point of speaking out now: Cong on Bhagwat’s remarks

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday claimed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become “irrelevant” and said the Constitution, democracy, and society do not need the Sangh or its chief Mohan Bhagwat as they can protect themselves.



The opposition party’s assertion came after Bhagwat’s remarks on a host of issues, including on the Manipur violence and the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Congress’ media and publicity head Pawan Khera said, “Mohan Bhagwat ji, you reap what you sow. The fault is not of the soil, the fault is of the gardener.”

“When farmers were facing the wrath of the weather and police just outside the capital, you were silent.

When a Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Hathras, you were silent. When the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released and your ideological brothers welcomed them, you were silent. When Dalits were being urinated upon, you were silent. When Pehlu Khan and Akhlaq were killed, you were silent. When Kanhaiya Lal’s killers’ links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were exposed, you were silent,” Khera said of Bhagwat.