RSS does not control BJP: Bhagwat

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the RSS does not run the Bharatiya Janata Party and rejected the charge that the organisation acts as the party’s remote control.



He said RSS volunteers join the BJP and some rise within the party, but it was incorrect to claim that the RSS controls it. Those opposing the BJP were also opposed to the RSS, he added.

Speaking on the issue of US tariffs, Bhagwat said such measures reflected an old approach of exerting pressure through arms and economic power.