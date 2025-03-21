RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

Bengaluru: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated the three-day meet of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Sangh's top decision making body, that will discuss Manipur situation, as well as the attempts to create the 'North-South divide' in the country.

Addressing a press meet, RSS joint secretary C R Mukunda said, "Intense decisions on some of the contemporary and burning issues" will be addressed during the meet, that will be attended by heads of 32 affiliated orgiansation of RSS.

"Manipur is going through a rough patch for the past 20 months, but there is some hope today. As we go through the vison of the central government, which are political and some of which are administrative, it has risen hopes for people of Manipur," Mukunda said.