RSS accelerates grassroots mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has intensified its organisational preparations as the political atmosphere ahead of upcoming elections begins to gather momentum.



The organisation has started working on a strategy aimed at activating its cadre at the grassroots level while expanding social outreach.

Sources said the RSS is planning to mobilise workers up to the booth level through its shakhas and affiliated organisations. Under the plan, a contact in charge is expected to be identified for every booth. Workers will also carry out a detailed study of the voter list, with a focus on identifying missing names and ensuring they are added to the electoral rolls.

At the same time, preparations are being made to increase dialogue on ideological issues during the election period. Themes such as nationalism, cultural identity and the Uniform Civil Code are expected to feature prominently in outreach efforts.

The organisation is also working on strategies to strengthen its connect with different social groups. According to sources, special outreach programmes are being planned to engage Other Backward Classes, Dalits, tribal communities and the urban middle class. Service activities and community engagement initiatives are expected to be used to reinforce the organisation’s social base.

Sources added that coordination between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to intensify as elections approach. A series of coordination meetings may be held to review feedback from grassroots workers and make adjustments to strategy where necessary.