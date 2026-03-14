RS polls in Haryana: BJP MLAs hold strategy meeting

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP MLAs held a meeting here on Saturday to strategise for the next day’s Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in the state. A training session was also held for the legislators, especially the first-timers, to explain the voting process to them in detail.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli were present during the day-long meeting held at a five-star hotel here, besides ministers such as Mahipal Dhanda, Arti Singh Rao, Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Shruti Choudhry and Krishan Kumar Bedi.

BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, Karamvir Singh Boudh of the Congress and Independent candidate Satish Nandal are in the fray for the two seats. The BJP is backing Nandal for the second seat.

Nandal had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls as a BJP nominee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said a mock voting drill was held, explaining the voting process to the legislators, especially the first-timers.

With many legislators of the BJP being first-timers, the voting process, including the first and second preference votes, had to be explained to them, Minister Rao Narbir said.

“A dot here and there while marking a vote can make it invalid,” explained state minister Mahipal Dhanda.