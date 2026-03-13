RS Polls: BJD & Cong issue whip for MLAs

Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJD and the Congress in Odisha have issued whips directing their MLAs to remain in Bhubaneswar and ensure their presence in the assembly on March 16 for the Rajya Sabha election, in which five candidates are contesting for four seats.

Amid the possibility of cross-voting, both parties asked their legislators to be present in the state capital from March 13 to 16. Two official candidates of the BJP are the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar. Former Union minister Dilip Ray is also contesting as an Independent and has the support of the saffron party. The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting.

There is a possibility of cross-voting as neither the ruling BJP nor the opposition BJD has the required numbers to win the fourth seat. A senior official of the Odisha Assembly said, “Parties cannot issue a whip on voting (on party lines during Rajya Sabha polls). But there is no restriction on a whip to remain present.”

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and the state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das had accused the ruling BJP of attempting to indulge in horse-trading for the biennial polls.

“All MLAs of the Biju Janata Dal are hereby informed that the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections 2026 will be held on Monday, March 16, from 9 am to 4 pm on the premises of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The MLAs are directed not to leave HQ and be present in Bhubaneswar from March 13-16 unfailingly. This may be treated as a three-line whip, and strict compliance is solicited,” a note issued by party chief whip Pramila Mallik said. BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said the lawmakers who are being informed that their presence in the city is essential. agencies