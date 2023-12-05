RS passes Post Office Bill, Min allays concerns on interception provision

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assuring members that rules would be framed in a fair and transparent manner after MPs claimed that the provision for interception of items would infringe on the fundamental right to privacy and could be misused.

The Post Office Bill, 2023, seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country. According to the proposed legislation, “the central government may, by notification, empower any officer to intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency or public safety, or upon the occurrence of any contravention of any of the provisions of any law for the time being in force”.

Replying to a discussion on the Bill in the Upper House, Communications Minister Vaishnaw stressed the provision for interception is needed for national security reasons.

Without naming anyone, the minister said those who believe their phones are being intercepted can get their phones checked by CERT-IN by the best technical experts.

He also dismissed claims about any move to privatise post offices.

“Very clearly there is absolutely no question of privatisation of the post offices. We have very categorically said, and I reiterate with full responsibility on the floor of the House.

“There is no provision regarding privatisation of post office and no desire of government to do so,” he said.