RS MP alleges CISF personnel misconduct, complains to Chairman

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla has complained to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over some security personnel allegedly asking the purpose of his visit to the Parliament.

In a letter to the Chairman, copies of which were also sent to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Rajya Sabha Secretary general, Abdulla, a DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, said he was stopped by CISF personnel around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, when he was entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament Provided Ferry Vehicle (battery buggy).

Abdulla said he was stopped before the boom barrier and was asked the purpose of his visit and where he was headed inside the premises.

“I am appalled by this behaviour of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the state of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehaviour has never happened earlier while the PSS was in charge of security,” he wrote in the letter.

“I strongly believe that members of Parliament can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagements and even if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to my Chairman, who is the custodian of the Rajya Sabha,” he said. Abdulla said the Chairman, as the custodian of the council of states and its mmbers, should take cognizance of the “unprecedented misbehaviour” by the CISF personnel, take action against them, and uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and its members.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the alleged overreach of the executive. “This unilateral assault on the Constitution has taken place while the nation’s political representatives were in the midst of a hotly-contested election campaign. The usurpation of Parliament security by the Home ministry should not be allowed to stand,” he said.