RS chairperson Dhankhar inaugurates ‘Prerna Sthal’ in Parliament complex

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Prerna Sthal’ in the Parliament complex which now houses statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

The ‘Prerna Sthal’ will inspire and motivate people, Dhankhar said, amid criticism by the Congress over the removal of the statues from their original places.

The Congress on Sunday claimed the decision to relocate the statues within the Parliament premises was taken by the ruling regime “unilaterally”.

Its sole objective was to not have the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, which have been traditional sites of democratic protests, right next to where the Parliament actually meets, it alleged.

Referring to the contribution of leaders in shaping the country, Dhankhar said he had never imagined that he would be able to offer tributes to great personalities in a such a way by inaugurating the ‘Prerna Sthal’.

“Imagine the contribution of these great personalities in the history of India. In which period were these great people remembered? I saw such a situation in the Central Hall. I became an MP in 1989, after that the change happened continuously,” he said.