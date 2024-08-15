RS bypoll: Cong nominates Abhishek Singhvi as its candidate from Telangana

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday named Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

The Election Commission had announced last week that elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Singhvi for the by-election to the Council of States from Telangana, the party said in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha bypolls are being held for 12 seats which include the two seats -- one in Telangana with K Keshava Rao resigning recently from the House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress and the other in Odisha after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party. She later joined the BJP.

Earlier this year, Singhvi had lost the Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan had won the February 27 election through draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

However, Singhvi is likely to win the bypoll this time and enter the Upper House with the Congress having a majority in Telangana.