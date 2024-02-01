Rs 928.46 crore allocated to CBI, down by Rs 40.4 crore from FY24

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Union Budget 2024-25 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, a snip of over Rs 40.4 crore from FY 2024. The agency had received Rs 946.51 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2023-24, which was later increased to Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates. The government has allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the agency for 2024-25.