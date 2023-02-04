Rs 900 cr for SAHARA, HIMCARE

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said here that the state government has released Rs 900 crore for the smooth implementation of the SAHARA and HIMCARE schemes—two flagship healthcare schemes.

While SAHARA Scheme is designed to provide financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to the patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of society suffering from specified diseases such as Parkinson, Malignant Cancer, Paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Chronic Renal failure, Hemophilia and Thalassemia etc.

HIMACARE is cashless treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family in empanelled hospitals.

Addressing MLAs, the CM said the government has taken a landmark decision to raise the age of destitute children at orphanages and shelter

homes to 27 years.

“The government is going to parent all children in the shelter homes, bear all costs of their studies and even allot land for building homes after they move out of the shelter homes. They could also be sent to institutions of higher learning including IITs, IIMs and IIITs or other professional institutions at the government costs” he declared on the day.

The government has also decided to withdraw all cases of COVID-19 protocol violations registered during the previous government against journalists and citizens.