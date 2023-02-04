Rs 8,568 cr allocated to EC Railway

Hajipur: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday addressing a press conference on the railway Budget said that a demand for Grants for Railways was placed in the Parliament, in which a record amount has been allocated for Railways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, he apprised about the funds allocated for Railways for various states.

Referring to the funds allocated for the railways for the state of Bihar, he said that 57 projects worth Rs 74,880 crore are going on in Bihar. This year, a record allocation of Rs 8,505 crore has been given for the Railways in Bihar by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An amount of Rs 8,568 crore has been allocated for East Central Railway (ECR) in the Budget.

In the press conference, divisional railway managers and representatives of print and electronic media were present in all five divisions including in ECR headquarters.