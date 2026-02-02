Rs 67,300 cr allocated for Jal Jeevan Mission in Budget for next fiscal

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Monday said the central government has allocated Rs 67,300 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission in the Budget for the next financial year, and the fund will be provided to states if certain conditions are fulfilled.



The Centre is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), in partnership with states, to provide tap water supply to every rural household.

Replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour, the minister asserted that the Modi government in the last 11 years has provided adequate budgetary support to implement all the central schemes and programmes.

“No scheme has stopped because of a lack of funds,” Patil emphasised.

The minister was replying to a query by AAP member Sanjay Singh, who wanted to know the reason for the sharp reduction in allocation of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, from around Rs 67,000 crore in the Budget estimate for 2025-26 to Rs 17,000 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal.

To this, Patil said the revised estimate is lower as states had to fulfil certain conditions and address all complaints. There was a review meeting in September last year, and based on that, Rs 17,000 crore was allocated in the revised estimates.

The minister said the finance minister, in the latest Budget, has allocated Rs 67,300 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the 2026-27 fiscal.

“We have prescribed certain conditions. If those are fulfilled, we will provide funds,” the minister said, adding that there is no reason to have any doubt about the government’s intention.