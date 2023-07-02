Rs 350 crore worth action plan to check stubble burning in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to create alternative measures to curb the stubble burning in the state as committed by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has drafted an action plan worth Rs 350 crore for providing straw management machinery at heavy subsidised rates. Wherein, co-operative societies & other groups can avail subsidy of 80 per cent, on the other side, individual farmers will get 50 per cent subsidy.



Disclosing this here today, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian informed that the department has submitted the action plan of Rs.350 crore to Centre Government to provide funds for the current year and over 20,000 machines would be made available on subsidy to individuals for crop residue management and 1000 Custom Hiring Centers would also be established.

He said that the department has invited applications from farmers, cooperative societies, FPOs and Panchayats interested in availing subsidy on various Crop Residues Management (CRM) machinery during Kharif season 2023. Under the scheme, Super SMS, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder, Happy Seeder, Paddy Straw Chopper/Shredderdor, etc. are being made available on subsidy.