Rs 300 crore bonus for farmers, claims Haryana CM

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while giving relief to the farmers for bearing expenses for arranging additional resources for Kharif crop, announced that the government will release an amount of Rs. 300 crore as bonus to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Friday.

He added that a sum of Rs. 550 crore will be released soon.

He informed the House that in August, the government had released Rs 496.89 crore. Notably, the government had already announced to provide a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre to help farmers alleviate the financial burden on farmers

due to less rainfall.

The Chief Minister was giving his reply after the discussion on the Governor’s address during the Haryana Assembly session on Thursday. He said a developed Haryana will be built on the foundation that we have prepared in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.