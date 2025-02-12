Rs 2,435 crore bank fraud: Delhi court slams CBI for concealing ‘something important’

New Delhi: A Delhi court has pulled up the CBI for concealing “something important” from it in a Rs 2,435 crore bank fraud case in an act of “clear-cut defiance and recalcitrance”.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal made the prima facie observation in a case against CG Power and Industrial Solutions and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged fraud and wrongful loss to the public money to the tune of Rs 2,435 crore caused to the State Bank of India, Industrial Finance Branch, Mumbai.

“The investigating agency has something material to conceal from the court, to which they want to put a veil of secrecy, so that truth should never come out and see the light of the day and remains embedded in the files, i.e., the crime file,” the judge said.

The court on February 10 further said that despite clear directions in an order passed on February 3, the CBI failed to produce the crime files for its perusal. It said after passing the order, the CBI had sufficient time to examine it and challenge the same, if they desired.

“Therefore, the non compliance of the order is an act of clear-cut defiance and recalcitrance on part of the CBI, which kind of conveys in a subtle manner that they do not care or obey the order(s) of the court, which is a matter of grave concern, same is also contrary to the spirit of Article 21 of The Constitution of India, which ensures fair investigations and consequent fair trial,” it observed. The court directed the head of the CBI branch concerned to ensure that the investigating officer appeared along with the files on February 21 “without fail”.

The judge said without the explanation, which was sought by the court, he was” handicapped” and not in a “position to form an opinion” on whether further investigation should be ordered in the case aside from examining the important aspects the agency might have missed.

On a prima facie reading, the court said, of the main and the supplementary chargesheet revealed the probe was not done properly but in a “perfunct” and casual manner.

It said the probe had to be carried out in a fair and transparent manner. “After the investigation is over, the final report is filed in the court, then the court has every right to see as to what had transpired from the registration of the FIR till the culmination of the chargesheet/final report including the crime file, which is part of the investigations... Any concealment or non production of the crime file will only enhance the suspicion that investigating agency has probably something to blot out from the court,” it said.