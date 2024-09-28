‘Rs 24,000 cr investment proposals at Regional Industry Conclave mark a milestone in Bundelkhand’s transformation’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the investment proposals of about Rs 24,000 crore received at the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Sagar will pave the way for developing the Bundelkhand region.



Addressing the inaugural session of the 4th edition of the RIC in the series, organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy ground in Sagar of Bundelkhand region of the state, CM Yadav said the investment will create jobs for 27,375 people. “Khajuraho (a UNESCO World Heritage site) will be developed as a film city and Sagar will be developed as a Silver cluster”, CM Yadav announced. He also announced that the Dhana airstrip of Sagar will be converted into an airport which will help in the development and a strong infrastructure will also be developed in the entire Bundelkhand region.

The CM said the industrial development works in the state will continue uninterrupted and the state government will support even the smallest entrepreneur.

“With the implementation of the Ken-Betwa river link project, around 2.5 lakh hectares irrigation command area will increase Bundelkhand, which will transform the Bundelkhand region”, the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, CM Yadav performed a virtual ‘bhumi pujan’ of the regional office of MPIDC in Sagar and also inaugurated Investment Facilitation Centres in 6 districts in the division. He also virtually inaugurated the office of MPIDC in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

During the conclave, intent letters were issued for 96 industrial units. 240 acres of land will be allotted to them. Yadav also said that large-scale investment encourages local business and the entire Bundelkhand will benefit from the conclave.

“Many units will come up in Bina. Along with this, investment is also being made in the petroleum sector for 120 crores. The investment of Rs 1,700 crore for a data centre in Sagar will employ thousands of youths”, the CM added.

The govt will support local industries like Bidi making, Silver-related works Agarbatti manufacturing small units, he said. He emphasised that the Regional Conclaves are creating a favourable environment to set up new units at the local level. The RICs are creating a favourable environment to set up new industries at a local level, as well as helping to speed up state-level industrialisation, he further added.

CM Yadav held one-on-one discussions and roundtable meetings with industrialists and discussed the vast opportunities in the various sectors like new and renewable energy, MSME, food processing, agriculture, petrochemicals, plastic and dairy etc. At the conclave, J.P. Agarwal of Pacific Meta-Steel announced that he would set up an integrated steel plant in Niwari for Rs. 3,200 crores, which will employ about 10,000 people.

Sagar Group’s Sudhir Agarwal said that plans to invest about 1,400 crores in the dyeing and processing sector.

Madhya Bharat Agro’s Pankaj Oswal also appreciated the industry-friendly policies and supportive attitude of the state government, he also said that his group has the maximum investment in MP. Investment proposals of Rs 23,181 crore were received from the industry groups Pacific Meta Steel, Paramount Cable, Avani Paridhi, Industries & Traders Welfare Association, Madhya Bharat Agro Private Limited, Eco Cement (Goyal Group), Fly Ola, Allinz Portable Petrol Pump Pvt Ltd etc.