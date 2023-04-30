Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on development projects in Patiala: Pb min

Chandigarh: The Minister of Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar, has announced that the State Government led Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has decided to spend approximately Rs 2.27 crore on the development projects in Patiala. The office process for these projects has already been started.



Giving more details, the minister said that the development projects will include the outsourcing of ‘safai sewak’ for the Health Branch of the Municipal Corporation of Patiala, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The government has also approved the desilting of the Outer Big Ganda Nallah from Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib to Chajju Bhat at Municipal Council Nabha, with a cost of Rs 32.85 lakh. Additionally, the desilting of Inner Ganda Nallahs at Different Sites in Nabha City at Municipal Council Nabha is expected to cost Rs 33.61 lakh.

Furthermore, the government will be installing a traffic signal system on the Lower Mall Road in Patiala at an estimated cost of Rs 10.58 lakh at the Municipal Corporation of Patiala.

Nijjar added that the Department of Local Government has already started the official process for these development projects. In this regard, a tender has been uploaded on the Punjab Government website www.eproc.punjab.gov.in. The minister further said that if any amendments are required in the terms and conditions of the tender, all the amended information will be uploaded on the same website.