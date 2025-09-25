Rs 2 lakh reward to each of absconding police officers: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for such information leading to the arrest of two absconding police officers who are involved in the custodial death of Deva Pardhi at Myana Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The case, which is now being investigated by CBI, previously resulted in the arrest and chargesheeting of three accused individuals – Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan, and an individual from private life. Two police personnel, Sanjit Singh Mavai, ex-Town Inspector of Myana Police Station, and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, ex-Assistant Sub Inspector, however, are still absconding.

Both officers are proclaimed offenders by the court, and non-bailable warrants against them have already been issued.

In order to procure actionable tips for their arrest, the CBI has requested public support in providing authentic intelligence on the whereabouts of Mavai and Kushwaha. Informants will be eligible to receive the proclaimed reward, and the Bureau has assured that their identity shall be kept absolutely confidential.

The custodial death case has also attracted a lot of attention, with the CBI putting extra efforts to ensure accountability and justice for all the accused.